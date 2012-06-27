Data Respons signs contract worth NOK 12 million

Data Respons has received a contract from a customer within the telecom sector worth NOK 12 million (1.59 million euros). The contract covers development of new solution platforms as well as continued delivery of existing solutions.

The contract comprises delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end product. Deliveries will be carried out during the next two years.



"Our role is to take the overall responsibility for the solution by offering local expertise and competitive technology based on our global partner network. We have tight technology cooperation with customer and the future potential for additional business is promising," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.