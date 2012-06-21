Electronics Production | June 21, 2012
Cencorp to close down in Hungary, Sweden and UK
The closure of Cencorp's Guangzhou plant decreases full year sales estimate. The statutory negotiations in Cencorp's Finnish offices have been concluded.
Cencorp announced on 29 May 2012 that the company closes down its decoration plant in Guangzhou, China. The decoration business has made heavy losses: in 2011 the operating loss was EUR2.8 million and in the first quarter of 2012 EUR 0.9 million.
Closing down Guangzhou plant will decrease the number of Cencorp's personnel by some 110 people. Operations at Cencorp's Beijing plant continue normally.
The company estimates the full-year net sales of its continuing operations to be smaller than last year's corresponding sales that were EUR21.6 million and the full-year EBITDA is estimated to be positive provided that no essential change takes place in the operating environment or in the current economic outlook. Last year's corresponding EBITDA was EUR-1.7 million.
Cencorp's statutory negotiations that started in May 2012 have been finished. As a result of the negotiations the number of Cencorp's personnel in Finland will decrease by 14 persons. Reduction will be carried out by outsourcing and with notices of terminations. As stated in Cencorp's new strategy published in April the company will outsource its in-house equipment production including supportive functions. At the same time product design will be strengthened with strategic partnerships.
Restructuring of Cencorp Group's foreign units has been started. In North America the number of employees is decreased by three persons. Cencorp's purpose is to close down the subsidiaries in Hungary, Sweden and UK by the end of 2012. Closing down subsidiaries has no influence in the number of personnel.
These actions will reduce the number of Cencorp corporation's personnel from 310 to 183 persons.
Closing down Guangzhou plant will decrease the number of Cencorp's personnel by some 110 people. Operations at Cencorp's Beijing plant continue normally.
The company estimates the full-year net sales of its continuing operations to be smaller than last year's corresponding sales that were EUR21.6 million and the full-year EBITDA is estimated to be positive provided that no essential change takes place in the operating environment or in the current economic outlook. Last year's corresponding EBITDA was EUR-1.7 million.
Cencorp's statutory negotiations that started in May 2012 have been finished. As a result of the negotiations the number of Cencorp's personnel in Finland will decrease by 14 persons. Reduction will be carried out by outsourcing and with notices of terminations. As stated in Cencorp's new strategy published in April the company will outsource its in-house equipment production including supportive functions. At the same time product design will be strengthened with strategic partnerships.
Restructuring of Cencorp Group's foreign units has been started. In North America the number of employees is decreased by three persons. Cencorp's purpose is to close down the subsidiaries in Hungary, Sweden and UK by the end of 2012. Closing down subsidiaries has no influence in the number of personnel.
These actions will reduce the number of Cencorp corporation's personnel from 310 to 183 persons.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments