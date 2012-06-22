©samsung Electronics Production | June 22, 2012
Samsung to maintain leading smartphone market share
Fitch Ratings expects Samsung Electronics to maintain its leading position in smartphone unit sales over the next two years.
This view reflects an ability to continue to develop attractive new products in a variety of sizes and price points; technology leadership in key smartphone components; and broad acceptance of the Android operating system.
Fitch recently affirmed Samsung’s rating at ‘A+’/Stable, the highest among the agency’s Asia-Pacific portfolio of rated technology companies. Fitch forecasts record revenue and EBIT again in 2012, driven by growth in the higher-margin smartphone business. The telecom segment’s EBIT margin was 18.4% in Q112, significantly higher than 10.7% in Q111, boosting the overall EBIT margin to 12.9% from 8.0%.
Samsung’s market share of smartphone unit sales has risen to a leading 31% from just 3% two years ago. In 2011, the company sold 96.7 million smartphones (Apple: 91.3 million), and 45.0 million in Q112 (Apple: 35.1 million). Apple’s unit market share increased to 24% from 16%, but Nokia (‘BB+’/Negative) plunged to 8% from 38%.
Fitch expects Samsung to maintain its number one position in terms of annual unit sales for at least the next two years, although Apple’s sales volume on a quarterly basis could overtake Samsung during the particular quarters when it releases its updated iPhone models.
Samsung has a wider range of handset models, enabling a more effective penetration of both developed and emerging markets. Samsung also continues to forge ahead as the undisputed leader for key smartphone components – including display, processor and memory chip technologies – reinforcing the likelihood that its future smartphone models will be equipped with cutting-edge technology.
Ongoing expansion of the Android OS market share, which stood at 56% in Q112 versus 23% for Apple’s iOS, suggests that the perceived gap in terms of user-preference between Apple’s iOS and Android’s OS has narrowed significantly.
Fitch recently affirmed Samsung’s rating at ‘A+’/Stable, the highest among the agency’s Asia-Pacific portfolio of rated technology companies. Fitch forecasts record revenue and EBIT again in 2012, driven by growth in the higher-margin smartphone business. The telecom segment’s EBIT margin was 18.4% in Q112, significantly higher than 10.7% in Q111, boosting the overall EBIT margin to 12.9% from 8.0%.
Samsung’s market share of smartphone unit sales has risen to a leading 31% from just 3% two years ago. In 2011, the company sold 96.7 million smartphones (Apple: 91.3 million), and 45.0 million in Q112 (Apple: 35.1 million). Apple’s unit market share increased to 24% from 16%, but Nokia (‘BB+’/Negative) plunged to 8% from 38%.
Fitch expects Samsung to maintain its number one position in terms of annual unit sales for at least the next two years, although Apple’s sales volume on a quarterly basis could overtake Samsung during the particular quarters when it releases its updated iPhone models.
Samsung has a wider range of handset models, enabling a more effective penetration of both developed and emerging markets. Samsung also continues to forge ahead as the undisputed leader for key smartphone components – including display, processor and memory chip technologies – reinforcing the likelihood that its future smartphone models will be equipped with cutting-edge technology.
Ongoing expansion of the Android OS market share, which stood at 56% in Q112 versus 23% for Apple’s iOS, suggests that the perceived gap in terms of user-preference between Apple’s iOS and Android’s OS has narrowed significantly.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments