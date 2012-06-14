Vector Capital ups offer on Technicolor

Vector Capital is increasing the subscription price for its proposed reserved capital increase to EUR 2.00 per share.

"We believe that this improved offer is clearly superior for Technicolor and its shareholders to the transaction with JP Morgan and One Equity Partners", a press release states.



Vector Capital submitted a binding and irrevocable improved offer letter reflecting this increase in the subscription price of its reserved capital increase.



All other terms of our previous offer remain the same.