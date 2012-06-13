Valeo extends Hungarian facility

Valeo inaugurated the extension to its plant in Veszprém, Hungary, which produces comfort and driving assistance systems. The enlarged facility will enable Valeo to increase the plant's production capacity by 50% in the coming years.

The cornerstone was also laid for a new R&D building, which will double the area dedicated to R&D at the site.



In recent years, the Veszprém plant has seen strong growth, more than doubling its sales in four years. The plant extension and new R&D facility will make this site the Group’s largest plant in Eastern Europe producing driving assistance systems.



“With this extension, Valeo is strengthening its development in Eastern Europe to support its customers in these growing markets,” declared Jacques Aschenbroich, Chief Executive Officer. “By launching construction of this new R&D center, we are also demonstrating to our customers that, all around the world, they can be sure to find the best technologies for meeting motorists’ needs. This extension will enable Valeo to grow its business in these markets in the years ahead.”



The Veszprém plant, which currently employs more than 1,200 people, produces such high technology systems as top column modules, onboard computers and other interior control systems that are mounted on the steering column and instrument panel.