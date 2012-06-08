Electronics Production | June 08, 2012
European Market for Passives 2011 and Outlook 2012
It is difficult to forecast to what extent the financial and political problems throughout the world will impact the further development of the European Passive Components market. The standard lead-times, reported by the EPCIA members, are mostly back to normal.
Ralph Bronold, President of EECA-EPCIA, commented: ”After an exceptional increase by 46% and a full recovery of the European Passives market in 2010 and a further growth by 7% in 2011 the experts of EPCIA forecast a decrease by 1% in 2012. This yields in a market volume of approx. 4.5 Bn. Euro overall Passive Components in 2012.
After a tremendous increase of the Capacitors market by 64% in 2010 there was a further growth by 12% in 2011. As a consequence of the current economical situation but also due to the high inventory levels in the industry a 5% drop is forecasted for 2012, down to a turnover of around 1720 Mio. Euro. The Resistors market has improved strongly by 47% in 2010 and a further 2% in 2011, up to 730 Mio. Euro. In 2012 a slight increase by 2% is expected. The combined market for Electromagnetic Components and RF-Filters has increased by 5% in 2011 after an exceptional growth of 43% in 2010. For 2012 a further growth of 3% is expected."
It is difficult to forecast to what extent the financial and political problems throughout the world will impact the further development of the European Passive Components market. The standard lead-times, reported by the EPCIA members, are mostly back to normal.
However some companies see an increasing level of short-term orders, especially from automotive and industrial customers. Some members are worried that because of the higher demand foreseen in the second half of 2012 the market may get tight again and short term orders then can not be satisfied.
Main European market segments for Passive Components
The Automotive sector is still of major importance for Passives due to the ever increasing safety and comfort requirements and the new market for electric and hybrid-electric vehicles. The automotive market has been particularly strong in 2011 (+13%) due to the success of European premium car makers. The outlook for 2012 seems a little less positive according to recent signals coming from the car industry.
The Industrial market is of same importance in Europe due to the strong need for energy- efficient drives, the growth of renewable energy and industry automation segments. In contrast to the first half, the second half of 2011 has developed badly (-19%), especially due to the weaker photo voltaic and wind power business. Overall 2011 ended at the same level as 2010. The outlook for 2012 has recently slightly improved, especially since the inventory level in the market has come down substantially in the recent months.
The Telecom market has benefitted from the strong sales of smart phones in 2011 and the need for more base stations due to the increasing data traffic. This has resulted in a 6% growth in 2011.
The Consumer Electronics market has improved until late summer 2010 but showed a reduction by 9% in 2011. Sales of Flat Panel TV did not pick up as expected and it seems that the market is getting already very saturated. For 2012 no mentionable growth, despite the Olympic Games and the European Championship in Football, is expected.
Distribution reports about high inventory levels. This leads to lower order intake in the first half of 2012. Only in the second half of 2012 the distribution business might go up again in preparation of an overall increase of the business.
After a tremendous increase of the Capacitors market by 64% in 2010 there was a further growth by 12% in 2011. As a consequence of the current economical situation but also due to the high inventory levels in the industry a 5% drop is forecasted for 2012, down to a turnover of around 1720 Mio. Euro. The Resistors market has improved strongly by 47% in 2010 and a further 2% in 2011, up to 730 Mio. Euro. In 2012 a slight increase by 2% is expected. The combined market for Electromagnetic Components and RF-Filters has increased by 5% in 2011 after an exceptional growth of 43% in 2010. For 2012 a further growth of 3% is expected."
It is difficult to forecast to what extent the financial and political problems throughout the world will impact the further development of the European Passive Components market. The standard lead-times, reported by the EPCIA members, are mostly back to normal.
However some companies see an increasing level of short-term orders, especially from automotive and industrial customers. Some members are worried that because of the higher demand foreseen in the second half of 2012 the market may get tight again and short term orders then can not be satisfied.
Main European market segments for Passive Components
The Automotive sector is still of major importance for Passives due to the ever increasing safety and comfort requirements and the new market for electric and hybrid-electric vehicles. The automotive market has been particularly strong in 2011 (+13%) due to the success of European premium car makers. The outlook for 2012 seems a little less positive according to recent signals coming from the car industry.
The Industrial market is of same importance in Europe due to the strong need for energy- efficient drives, the growth of renewable energy and industry automation segments. In contrast to the first half, the second half of 2011 has developed badly (-19%), especially due to the weaker photo voltaic and wind power business. Overall 2011 ended at the same level as 2010. The outlook for 2012 has recently slightly improved, especially since the inventory level in the market has come down substantially in the recent months.
The Telecom market has benefitted from the strong sales of smart phones in 2011 and the need for more base stations due to the increasing data traffic. This has resulted in a 6% growth in 2011.
The Consumer Electronics market has improved until late summer 2010 but showed a reduction by 9% in 2011. Sales of Flat Panel TV did not pick up as expected and it seems that the market is getting already very saturated. For 2012 no mentionable growth, despite the Olympic Games and the European Championship in Football, is expected.
Distribution reports about high inventory levels. This leads to lower order intake in the first half of 2012. Only in the second half of 2012 the distribution business might go up again in preparation of an overall increase of the business.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments