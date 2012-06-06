Electronics Production | June 06, 2012
IEC invests in Corelis JTAG Tools
The ScanExpress system adds non-intrusive JTAG capabilities to IEC Electronics’ test arsenal which already includes automated optical/x-ray inspection (AOI/AXI), in-circuit test (ICT), flying probe, and functional test systems.
Ryan Jones, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at Corelis, explains the synergy, “As specialists in low volume, high mix manufacturing, engineers at IEC Electronics understand the high setup costs and long development times that traditionally accompany in-circuit testing. Having ScanExpress tools available in-house affords IEC the capability to provide their clients with fast, comprehensive tests at a fraction of the cost of traditional test methods.”
“Boundary-scan by its nature is ideal for testing short manufacturing runs due to fast test development and low setup requirements,” comments Butch Thornburg, Senior Test Engineer at IEC Electronics, based in Albuquerque, NM. “I can develop boundary-scan tests with Corelis tools in a matter of hours. Equivalent ICT tests take days, even weeks to develop. Our boundary-scan projects have been so successful that our defense customers now demand that we perform boundary-scan DFT analyses on all new designs, providing recommendations on how testability can be improved."
