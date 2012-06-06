© iFixit Electronics Production | June 06, 2012
iFixit present: The Galaxy S III Teardown
The Samsung Galaxy S III was supposed to land in our hands today, but shipping delays can affect the best of us.
Thankfully, our Canadian heroes at Chipworks came to the rescue and offered to provide us lovely disassembly photos of the Galaxy S III in their possession. We're not going to give it a Repairability Score because we don't feel it's right to judge a device through the intertubes. We're getting a unit of our own, so we'll update the teardown with a score once we have it in hand.
The main 8MP camera sensor is a Sony BSI unit, essentially the same camera found in the iPhone 4S. Folks can finally compare Apples to Androids when it comes to picture quality.
The back camera, at 1.9MP, should vastly outperform the VGA unit on the iPhone 4S.
Samsung's inscription on the battery reads "Please refer to manual before using battery." Yeah, like that's gonna happen...
The 3.8 V, 2100 mAh battery incorporates the Near Field Communications (NFC) module used in "S Beam" -- just like the Galaxy Nexus we took apart last year.
That 2100 mAh is ginormous when compared to the iPhone 4S' 1420 mAh and Galaxy Nexus' 1750 mAh units.
The glass is fused to the display, and the display to the Galaxy S III's frame. This will greatly increase the amount of money one has to spend when replacing the glass, should one be unfortunate enough to break it.
This is one of the first phones utilizing Corning Gorilla Glass 2, which according to Corning "enables up to a 20 percent reduction in glass thickness, while maintaining the industry-leading damage resistance, toughness, and scratch resistance." Interestingly, Corning only claims reduced thickness, not better damage resistance. While a 20% reduction in thickness is impressive, we'd like to see more effort towards creating robust and long-lasting devices.
A 13" MacBook Pro's display resolution is 1280x800. This phone has a 1280x720 resolution 4.8" display!
And now for a chip that isn't attached to the motherboard: a Melfas 8PL533 Touch Sensor that translates your touch inputs into zeroes and ones.
-----
Source: More can be found at iFixit / All images © iFixit.
Highlights:
The main 8MP camera sensor is a Sony BSI unit, essentially the same camera found in the iPhone 4S. Folks can finally compare Apples to Androids when it comes to picture quality.
The back camera, at 1.9MP, should vastly outperform the VGA unit on the iPhone 4S.
Samsung's inscription on the battery reads "Please refer to manual before using battery." Yeah, like that's gonna happen...
The 3.8 V, 2100 mAh battery incorporates the Near Field Communications (NFC) module used in "S Beam" -- just like the Galaxy Nexus we took apart last year.
That 2100 mAh is ginormous when compared to the iPhone 4S' 1420 mAh and Galaxy Nexus' 1750 mAh units.
The glass is fused to the display, and the display to the Galaxy S III's frame. This will greatly increase the amount of money one has to spend when replacing the glass, should one be unfortunate enough to break it.
This is one of the first phones utilizing Corning Gorilla Glass 2, which according to Corning "enables up to a 20 percent reduction in glass thickness, while maintaining the industry-leading damage resistance, toughness, and scratch resistance." Interestingly, Corning only claims reduced thickness, not better damage resistance. While a 20% reduction in thickness is impressive, we'd like to see more effort towards creating robust and long-lasting devices.
A 13" MacBook Pro's display resolution is 1280x800. This phone has a 1280x720 resolution 4.8" display!
Chipworks eagerly provided us with pictures of the motherboard less than an hour into the teardown! Here's what they found:
- Samsung Exynos 4412 quad-core A9 processor with 1GB LP DDR2 Green Memory (K3PE7E700M-XGC2)
- Murata M2322007 WiFi Module
- Samsung KMVTU000LM eMMC(16GB)+MDDR(64MB) NAND Flash
- Intel Wireless PMB9811X Gold Baseband processor
- MAX77693 and MAX77686
- Broadcom BCM47511 Integrated Monolithic GNSS Receiver
- Wolfson Microelectronics WM1811 stereo codec
- Skyworks SKY77604 Multi-Band Power amplifier
- Silicon Image 9244 low-power MHL Transmitter
- NXP PN544 NFC Chip
- Infineon PMB5712 RF transceiver
And now for a chip that isn't attached to the motherboard: a Melfas 8PL533 Touch Sensor that translates your touch inputs into zeroes and ones.
-----
Source: More can be found at iFixit / All images © iFixit.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments