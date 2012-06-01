Electronics Production | June 01, 2012
Komax to cut jobs, solar market in 'the grips of a crisis'
Komax will reduce it's workforce and introduce short-time working at its La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, site in June.
Komax says it is taking steps to respond to the persistently challenging economic environment facing its Solar and Medtech business units.
“The global solar market remains in the grips of a crisis whose end is currently difficult to foresee. As a result, Komax Solar is making further efforts to adapt its structures to the present demand situation,” a press release by the company said.
Komax's solar buisness unit has a headcount of 285 employees, most of whom work outside Switzerland. The company plans to reduce this number by 70.
Shorter working hours
Uncertainty about economic developments is putting a damper on investment activity by Komax Medtech's customers, resulting in further postponements to projects.
The company said that Komax Medtech is much more affected by the continuing strength of the Swiss franc than either of the other two business units, resulting in persistent spare capacity at its site in La Chaux-de-Fonds. “To bridge this temporary state of affairs, Komax Medtech is introducing short-time working in June,” the company stated.
“The global solar market remains in the grips of a crisis whose end is currently difficult to foresee. As a result, Komax Solar is making further efforts to adapt its structures to the present demand situation,” a press release by the company said.
Komax's solar buisness unit has a headcount of 285 employees, most of whom work outside Switzerland. The company plans to reduce this number by 70.
Shorter working hours
Uncertainty about economic developments is putting a damper on investment activity by Komax Medtech's customers, resulting in further postponements to projects.
The company said that Komax Medtech is much more affected by the continuing strength of the Swiss franc than either of the other two business units, resulting in persistent spare capacity at its site in La Chaux-de-Fonds. “To bridge this temporary state of affairs, Komax Medtech is introducing short-time working in June,” the company stated.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments