Invotec sold to RG industries

UK PCB manufacturer Invotec Group has been acquired by RG Industries LLP, part of the Rubicon Partners portfolio of Industrial businesses across Europe, in a deal completed on Friday.

The acquisition will lead to the retirement of Managing Director John Ennis, who will be replaced by the Operations Director Tim Tatton. Otherwise, the existing management team will remain with the business moving forward the company said in a statement.



Invotec has two facilities in the UK, based in Tamworth and Telford.