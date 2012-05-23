Gebauer & Griller Kabeltechnik to create new jobs

Gebauer & Griller Kabeltechnik, an Austrian cable assembly manufacturer, plans to create 250 new jobs in 2012 according to a local news report.

The expansion is due to a 25 percent increase in production at its site in Mikulov, Czech Republic, to about 13 million cable kits per year. The plant currently employs 950 people and focuses on the production of cables, wires and battery harnesses for the automotive industry.



In February this year, the company founded the subsidiary "GG Cables & Wires EE” in order to expand activities in Moldova. As part of this expansion, the company is preparing the establishment of the new production site in the Free Economic Zone (FEZ) of Balti, 130 kilometers north of the capital Chisinau.



The completion of the building and necessary infrastructure is estimated for late 2012 and in summer 2013, the first cables and wires are to be produced on an area of approximately 8.800 sqm.



The Minister of Economic Affairs announced an investment of around 14 million euro in the plant, which is expected to provide 100 local jobs.