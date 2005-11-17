Amoi Electronics selected Agere Systems<br>Vision(TM) X115 Chipset Solution

Agere Systems today announced that Amoi Electronics has selected Agere's Vision(TM) X115 chipset solution for its next-generation EDGE feature phones and Smartphones.

Agere's X115 chipset solution, which offers cinema-quality video and CD-quality audio capabilities, will be incorporated into Amoi's new handsets and provide end users with richer multimedia experience. Agere will demonstrate the X115 solution during 3G World Congress & Exhibition in Hong Kong this week.



Operators are looking to handset makers for multimedia devices capable of supporting such revenue-generating applications and services as real-time audio and video streaming, stereo music, digital photo imaging and interactive gaming. The X115 solution enables manufacturers to design these features into GPRS/EDGE feature phones and Smartphones targeting a larger segment of the consumer market.



Agere's X115 leverages the company's expertise in developing flexible and scalable solutions as network technology continuously evolves from 2.5G to 3G on to HSDPA and future technologies. Within this multi-processor design, the X115 provides exceptional levels of features including CD-quality sound, cinema-quality video and support for a 2 megapixel camera without requiring costly applications processors or multimedia companion chips. To further meet market demand, the X115 is designed to support a variety of popular high-level operating systems.



“We are investing in new technology to not only enable seamless communication but also to answer mobile handset users' needs for better multimedia experience, with enhanced graphics, faster video, and more efficient power usage.” said Mr. Li Xiaozhong, CEO of Amoi Electronics. “With Agere's proven technology and the high performance of the Vision architecture, I believe Amoi will bring the new phones in the market very quickly.”



Agere is a long-term partner with Amoi Electronics evolving from GSM and 2.5G/2.75G. Agere also won the Best Partner Award and Best Supplier Award from Amoi for the last two years. Agere's GPRS/EDGE/3G solutions already have been designed into more than 100 phone models across 70 networks worldwide, and Agere continues to actively develop mobile products that advance network technologies beyond 3G to HSDPA data services.



“We are very excited to see Vision X115 chipset solution being adopted by Amoi Electronics for next-generation mobile solutions,” said Luc Seraphin, vice president and general manager of Agere's Mobility division. “We designed the X115 to ensure it provides the high-performance, field-tested platform that is required as handset manufacturers like Amoi look to rapidly bring to market full-featured phones capable of multimedia performance that was previously only available in higher-end phones.”



Agere expects to be in mass production with the X115 in the fourth quarter of 2005 and Amoi expects to launch its first X115-based handset in the first quarter of 2006.