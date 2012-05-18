Electronics Production | May 18, 2012
CMI to facilitate Foxconn 'Eyeball Project' formation?
WitsView, indicates that CHI MEI Corporation has resigned its board nomination on May 15, during board meeting, officially to take effect on June 28th, and announced that it will continue to support the operation team led by Chairman Hsing-Chien Tuan by keeping the promise of participation in capital increase.
CHI MEI Corporation currently holds 17% of CMI’s total shares, greater than the HON HAI’s 12%. Recently, the Taiwanese government has increased the cap of China’s investment in Taiwan high technology industry; whether or not CHI MEI will transfer its holdings to Chinese investors has drawn significant attention. If the market rumor turns out to be true, HON HAI will have a chance to become the largest share holder of CMI which will further solidify its actual operation rights.
As pointed out by market information sources, CMI reorganization will take place this month, and sales organization will be modified from the original customer-focused operation structure to the business-focused unit, indicating CMI’s resolution to adjust its operating strategies.
WitsView indicates that the strategic layout of HON HAI based on the “Eyeball Project” has been gradually forming.
Regardless of capital operation or customer structure adjustment, the two most crucial factors of the formation of “Eyeball Project” are technology and R&D talents. The purpose of HON HAI acquiring Sharp shares is to gain access to the advantages of large-sized panel production technologies such as UV2A and Oxide.
Due to cultural and language barriers, it will take some time for HON HAI to have total control over G10, yet the final piece of the puzzle of Eyeball Project is within reach. However, by relying on Sharp’s existing G10 production capacity plus a portion of original production line of Innolux, HON HAI will still be facing a rather significant challenge to accomplish Terry Gou’s “Eyeball Project.”
Therefore, being able to take one step further in terms of control over the operation right of CMI, HON HAI will be able to enhance the bargaining power during negotiation with Sharp for implementation of effective cross-enterprise sales integration based on CMI’s existing R&D manpower and relevant resources, in order to accelerate the Eyeball Project. By that time the competitiveness of CMI and Sharp will be able to achieve a compounded synergy.
With tight cooperation with Sony, Panasonic and Apple, plus the provisioning of HON HAI Group affiliated retail channels, HON HAI’s complete strategic layout from upstream components and parts all the way to the end channels can be established.
As pointed out by market information sources, CMI reorganization will take place this month, and sales organization will be modified from the original customer-focused operation structure to the business-focused unit, indicating CMI’s resolution to adjust its operating strategies.
WitsView indicates that the strategic layout of HON HAI based on the “Eyeball Project” has been gradually forming.
Regardless of capital operation or customer structure adjustment, the two most crucial factors of the formation of “Eyeball Project” are technology and R&D talents. The purpose of HON HAI acquiring Sharp shares is to gain access to the advantages of large-sized panel production technologies such as UV2A and Oxide.
Due to cultural and language barriers, it will take some time for HON HAI to have total control over G10, yet the final piece of the puzzle of Eyeball Project is within reach. However, by relying on Sharp’s existing G10 production capacity plus a portion of original production line of Innolux, HON HAI will still be facing a rather significant challenge to accomplish Terry Gou’s “Eyeball Project.”
Therefore, being able to take one step further in terms of control over the operation right of CMI, HON HAI will be able to enhance the bargaining power during negotiation with Sharp for implementation of effective cross-enterprise sales integration based on CMI’s existing R&D manpower and relevant resources, in order to accelerate the Eyeball Project. By that time the competitiveness of CMI and Sharp will be able to achieve a compounded synergy.
With tight cooperation with Sony, Panasonic and Apple, plus the provisioning of HON HAI Group affiliated retail channels, HON HAI’s complete strategic layout from upstream components and parts all the way to the end channels can be established.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments