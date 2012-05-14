Electronics Production | May 14, 2012
Positive Fiscal Year for IPTE
IPTE Factory Automation (FA) closed the 2011 fiscal year with an increase in turnover of 35 percent to 77 million Euro.
The planned turnover was 65 million Euro and the company is thus continuing its positive development, with the number of employees having grown to some 540 in the last year. Since its new start following deconsolidation on March 1, 2010, IPTE FA has been generating a positive return and the orders received in Q1 2012 match the level for the previous year.
“The positive development in business contributed to excellent utilisation at our locations. At the moment we see no negative influences in the market, although individual development in Europe varies considerably. In total, we are counting on a development to the level of the previous year for 2012”, says IPTE FA Managing Director Hubert Baren.
Accounting for a strong proportion of the success, IPTE Germany GmbH in Heroldsberg, which is responsible for German, Austria and Switzerland, has continued its successful development. and managed to exceed its 2010 results.. As a sub-sector that is still young, electro-mobility already contributed some eight percent to the full results in 2011.
With a proportion of over 20 percent of the total turnover, non-European business gained in significance for IPTE FA in 2011. Turnover was doubled in the markets of China and Mexico and In Brazil, the company has opened a new IPTE Service Center to service customers in that area.
“Our presence on the world market is particularly appreciated by our customers and confirms our premise of being represented globally, carrying out our own activities together with our customers,” confirms Hubert Baren and continues by saying: “Nevertheless, our business remains concentrated with European customers who are active worldwide with their production”.
