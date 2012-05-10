PCB | May 10, 2012
Strong finish for AT&S
AT&S reported sales for the fourth quarter at around the EUR 142 million mark, and total annual sales topped EUR 514 million, about 5% more than a year ago.
AT&S Group's sales for the financial year 2011/12 hit the record level of EUR 514m. Despite a slight decline in EBIT for the year, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation and amortisation) rose from EUR 95.9m to more than EUR 103m. This translates into earnings per share for the Group of about EUR 1.14, as against EUR 1.51 in the financial year 2010/11.
"We closed an eventful financial year with very strong fourth-quarter results. Despite the impact of external factors such as the economic crisis in Europe and the USA, and the tsunami in Japan, we are reporting record sales revenues. The undeniable sour note is that we were not able to make up for capacity underutilisation in the first quarter, so that our profitability was down. But the continuing impressive growth in Mobile Devices and Automotive business as well as the turn-around in the Industrial segment are highly satisfactory," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer comments on the outlook for the financial year 2012/13: "Market volatility and the generally challenging economic environment make forecasts difficult. Our development and performance in the past financial year has shown that AT&S is well positioned in its markets. In these turbulent times we are sticking to our strategy as high-end technology leader and profitable growth. We expect additional growth while maintaining a stable EBITDA margin."
Marked increase in Automotive sales
Sales in the Automotive segment have experienced above-average growth over the previous year, from EUR 61m to EUR 86m, a jump of 41%. The trend towards ever increasing use of electronics in vehicles, and the resultingly higher proportion of high value technology offers AT&S excellent opportunities for growth.
In particular, applications in infotainment and entertainment, safety and security, and energy efficiency are set to grow disproportionately, as driver, vehicle and the driving environment become more and more densely networked.
In the near future, drivers can be expected to enjoy greater safety as car-to-car communication is introduced. Vehicles will automatically warn each other of approaching dangers, such as black ice and stationary vehicles ahead.
AT&S opens new sales office in Chicago
After Taiwan last autumn, in April of this year a sales office was also opened in Chicago. "The increasing demand from US customers in the industrial, aerospace and medical technology sectors for our products makes a sales office in Chicago both necessary and a sensible idea", CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer explains. "It allows us to address our markets more intensively and expand our market presence."
