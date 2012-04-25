Canadian Circuits invests in production

PCB manufacturer Canadian Circuits has invested in a Microcraft Flying Probe Tester.

Praveen Arya, President and owner of Canadian Circuits, Inc., commented, “More of our customers are requiring quick turn prototype boards and having this state of the art tester will allow us to not keep up but stay ahead of their needs. As British Columbia’s foremost printed circuit board fabricator we feel that it is our responsibility to provide our customers with everything they need when it comes to their printed circuit board requirements.”



Pam Arya Canadian Circuits’ Sales Manager comments, “We recognize the need to expand our technology offering to meet the ever growing needs of our customers for higher and more sophisticated Printed Circuit Board Technology; as well as meeting the challenge of providing multilayer part numbers in as little as 24 hours. The acquisition of this flying probe tester is one of the steps we are taking for us to achieve these.”