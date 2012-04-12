Philips appoints new CEO of Healthcare

Royal Philips Electronics today announced the appointment of Deborah DiSanzo as Chief Executive Officer of Philips Healthcare and member of its Executive Committee.

The appointment will be in effect from May 1, 2012. DiSanzo will succeed Steve Rusckowski, who will leave the company at the end of April.



“I’m happy that with Deborah DiSanzo we have found a strong leader for Healthcare within our own organization,” said Frans van Houten, Chief Executive Officer of Philips. “Deborah has a proven track record within the healthcare industry and has grown the Patient Care and Clinical Informatics (PCCI) business to become the global market leader in patient monitoring.”