Black clouds over Jabil Kwidzyn, Poland?

According to estimates by the local District Labour Office in Kwidzyn, Poland, Jabil has not renewed the contracts of 2000 temporary workers.

There has been no official statement on the matter by Jabil in Kwidzyn. However, in response to several emails from readers, Evertiq contacted the District Labour Office in Kwidzyn.



The Deputy Director of the Labour Office in Kwidzyn estimates that in February around 2000 temporary contracts were not renewed based on figures from employment agencies.



Kwidzyn has a population of about 38 thousand.