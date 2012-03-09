Electronics Production | March 09, 2012
Significant regional differences in 2011
According to Siplace’s analysts, the global SMT equipment market experienced a strong start in 2011, but slowed down in the second half of the year.
In terms of worldwide deliveries, the market exceeded the good numbers for 2010 slightly, but new orders declined somewhat. Within this seemingly quiet total market, however, there were significant regional differences. Shipments in China, for example, dropped by roughly 15 percent, while North and South America, Europe and the rest of Asia saw double-digit growth rates.
The company was able to add to its global market share by increasing its sales faster than the market in general. Another trend was helpful for the maker of high-quality placement solutions as well: In 2011, over three out of every four placement machines shipped worldwide fell into the high-end category, while the market for low-end solutions declined.
This result exceeded the Siplace team’s targets. This trend further underlines the recently published business figures of the stock exchange listed mother company ASMPT: In 2011 ASM AS already contributed with a turnover of USD 626.3 Million – a contribution which marks 37.8 Percent of the total company turnover at a record level of USD 1.66 Billion.
"2011 was a good year for our company. Together with our colleagues at ASM Pacific Technology we had set a clear medium-term goal for our placement solution business: becoming the global market leader. Our placement solutions provide electronics producers with clear cost and competitive advantages, and to deliver on this value proposition we will continue to invest in technologies, services and process improvements," said Günter Lauber, CEO of ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, about the numbers presented by the Siplace market analysts.
China consolidates, Americas on the move
Siplace’s market analyses for 2011 identify significant regional differences. The new order volume in the Chinese market, for example, which had still grown rapidly in 2010, shrank by roughly 15 percent. North and South America, Southeast Asia (without China) and Europe, on the other hand, saw double-digit growth rates in terms of sales.
North and South America were particularly impressive with an increase of roughly 40 percent, but Europe (+20 percent) and Southeast Asia (+15 percent) experienced solid growth as well.
Market slowing down
"The positive market development at the start of 2011 slowed down worldwide over the course of the year. However, we expect that we will be able to put this cyclical decline behind us by the middle of 2012," said Stephanie Pepersack, who is in charge of market intelligence at Siplace.
The company was able to add to its global market share by increasing its sales faster than the market in general. Another trend was helpful for the maker of high-quality placement solutions as well: In 2011, over three out of every four placement machines shipped worldwide fell into the high-end category, while the market for low-end solutions declined.
This result exceeded the Siplace team’s targets. This trend further underlines the recently published business figures of the stock exchange listed mother company ASMPT: In 2011 ASM AS already contributed with a turnover of USD 626.3 Million – a contribution which marks 37.8 Percent of the total company turnover at a record level of USD 1.66 Billion.
"2011 was a good year for our company. Together with our colleagues at ASM Pacific Technology we had set a clear medium-term goal for our placement solution business: becoming the global market leader. Our placement solutions provide electronics producers with clear cost and competitive advantages, and to deliver on this value proposition we will continue to invest in technologies, services and process improvements," said Günter Lauber, CEO of ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, about the numbers presented by the Siplace market analysts.
China consolidates, Americas on the move
Siplace’s market analyses for 2011 identify significant regional differences. The new order volume in the Chinese market, for example, which had still grown rapidly in 2010, shrank by roughly 15 percent. North and South America, Southeast Asia (without China) and Europe, on the other hand, saw double-digit growth rates in terms of sales.
North and South America were particularly impressive with an increase of roughly 40 percent, but Europe (+20 percent) and Southeast Asia (+15 percent) experienced solid growth as well.
Market slowing down
"The positive market development at the start of 2011 slowed down worldwide over the course of the year. However, we expect that we will be able to put this cyclical decline behind us by the middle of 2012," said Stephanie Pepersack, who is in charge of market intelligence at Siplace.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments