TPV closes plant in Biskupice Podgorne (Poland)

Manufacturer TPV Technology will close its plant in Biskupice Podgórne, Poland by the end of February. The decision means 500 jobs will be lost.

Sources say that the decision to close the plant in Biskupice was made at the beginning of the year.



According to the Human Resources Director, Elizabeth Malicka, the closure was due to "the need to increase competition in Europe."



500 people affected by the closure may find employment in the company's other branches in Gorzow (Poland) or St. Petersburg (Russia).



A new TV factory which is to be built in this region in autumn may also provide employment. The exact location or investor in this plant is not yet known.