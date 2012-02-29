Electronics Production | February 29, 2012
Remploy Southampton to build for Eyejusters
Remploy Southampton to build revolutionary product for Eyejusters.
Remploy Southampton has been chosen by Eyejusters to be their assembly partner for a revolutionary new product. Eyejusters have created a unique new design for Spectacles. The lenses can be adjusted to suit an individual person's eyesight without the need for opticians or to make the lenses specifically for one person.
The design is a spin off from Oxford University and could provide people in the third world access to affordable glasses for the first time. Potential customers for the spectacles are NGO's (such as Oxfam) and even the US Military.
Owen Reading, a director at Eyejusters has been working closely with the site team at Southampton and commented:
"We chose to work with Remploy because for us it is not economical to outsource production abroad, and we prefer the additional quality and assurance that you can get by having an assembly partner in the UK. We also felt that Remploy was a great complement to our mission as a business - one of the main benefits of getting a pair of glasses is the ability for a person to return to productive employment that was previously denied by poor vision, very similar to what Remploy has been doing since its foundation for people with many types of disability in the UK.
All the staff in Southampton have been incredibly helpful and accommodating during our development and entry into production, and we're enjoying working with them."
