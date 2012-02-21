©roza-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 21, 2012
Camtek achieves 22 percent YoY growth
Camtek today announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2011.
Camtek achieved 22% year over year growth in revenue and strong annual operating cash flow of $9.8 US million.
"We are very pleased with our overall performance in 2011, presenting an all time record year on the top line. We maintained a strong market position in our two core product lines and saw growing market acceptance of our new growth engines," Roy Porat, Camtek's Chief Executive Officer, commented. '
"Like our industry, our business has softened at the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012. For the first quarter, we believe revenues will range between $17 and $19 million. Looking ahead, we are well positioned for resuming our growth once more positive market conditions return."
Q4 Summary
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2011 were $21.1 million, a decrease of 17% compared to $25.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2010.Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $8.1 million (38.5% of revenues), compared with $11.7 million (46.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $8.9 million (42.1% of revenues), compared with $12.0 million (47.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Operating loss on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $0.7 million compared with an operating income of $1.8 million (6.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2010. Non-GAAP operating income in the quarter was $0.1 million (0.5% of revenues) compared with an operating income of $2.1 million (8.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Net loss on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $1.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter of 2010. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss in the quarter was $0.5 million, or loss of $0.02 per share, compared with a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Full Year 2011 Summary
Revenues for 2011 were $107.0 million, an increase of 22% compared to $87.8 million, as reported in 2010.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2011 was $47.5 million (44.3% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $38.4 million (43.7% of revenues) in 2010. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2011, was $48.6 million (45.4% of revenues), compared to $38.7 million (44.1% of revenues) in 2010.
Operating income on a GAAP basis for 2011, was $9.0 million (8.4% of revenues) compared to an operating income of $4.9 million (5.5% of revenues) in 2010. Non-GAAP operating income in 2011 was $10.5 million (9.8% of revenues) compared to an operating income of $5.7 million (8.4% of revenues) in 2010.
Net income on a GAAP basis for 2011 was $5.4 million compared to a net income of $2.8 million in 2010. Net income on a non-GAAP basis for 2011 was $8.8 million, compared to a net income of $4.4 million in 2010.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of December 31, 2011 were $26.3 million ($19.5 million net of bank loans) compared with $14.8 million ($12.2 million net of bank loans), which included $5.2 million in restricted deposits, as ofDecember 31, 2010.
The company generated a positive operating cash flow of $8.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year, the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $9.8 million.
