©/bahar-bostanci-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 21, 2012
Cencorp: "the year was not particularly good"
Cencorp's profitability weakened year-on-year despite an increase in net sales.
The Groups net sales totaled EUR 26.5 million (EUR 12.8 million).EBITDA was EUR -3.1 million (EUR -2.0 million), while its operating result was EUR -7.0 million (EUR -3.1 million). The result for the reporting period was EUR -7.5 million (EUR -3.5 million).
”Despite the increase in net sales, our profitability weakened clearly year-on-year. Profitability was burdened by problems in the Special Components segment, particularly in product groups related to the mobile phone sector, ”said President and CEO Mats Eriksson. "The Laser and Automation Applications segments profitability had initially developed favorably, but as net sales declined later during the year, profitability took yet another downward trend during the latter half of the year”.
Two fold year
The year was twofold in the market for laser and automation applications. During the first half of the year, a favorable economic situation boosted demand for investment commodities, such as the laser and automation
applications manufactured by Cencorp. During the latter half of the year, uncertainty in the global economy increased and demand for laser and automation equipment declined strongly, in particular in Europe and in the US. Demand for maintenance services and spare parts also decreased substantially.
Outlook for 2012
Cencorp estimates its net sales to increase compared to 2011 and the full-year EBITDA is estimated to be positive provided that no essential change takes place in the operating environment or in the current economic outlook. The focus this year in the Laser and Automation Applications segment will be on growth in the Asian market, where rising salaries favor the development of automation.
”Although the year was not particularly good, I am satisfied with our new breakthrough: at the beginning of 2012, we concluded a significant multi-year agreement on the supply of flexible circuits to a customer operating in the
renewable energy sector. Trial deliveries have already started. I believe that we will be able to increase sales in both our segments in this growing sector,”said Eriksson.
”Despite the increase in net sales, our profitability weakened clearly year-on-year. Profitability was burdened by problems in the Special Components segment, particularly in product groups related to the mobile phone sector, ”said President and CEO Mats Eriksson. "The Laser and Automation Applications segments profitability had initially developed favorably, but as net sales declined later during the year, profitability took yet another downward trend during the latter half of the year”.
Two fold year
The year was twofold in the market for laser and automation applications. During the first half of the year, a favorable economic situation boosted demand for investment commodities, such as the laser and automation
applications manufactured by Cencorp. During the latter half of the year, uncertainty in the global economy increased and demand for laser and automation equipment declined strongly, in particular in Europe and in the US. Demand for maintenance services and spare parts also decreased substantially.
Outlook for 2012
Cencorp estimates its net sales to increase compared to 2011 and the full-year EBITDA is estimated to be positive provided that no essential change takes place in the operating environment or in the current economic outlook. The focus this year in the Laser and Automation Applications segment will be on growth in the Asian market, where rising salaries favor the development of automation.
”Although the year was not particularly good, I am satisfied with our new breakthrough: at the beginning of 2012, we concluded a significant multi-year agreement on the supply of flexible circuits to a customer operating in the
renewable energy sector. Trial deliveries have already started. I believe that we will be able to increase sales in both our segments in this growing sector,”said Eriksson.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments