© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 21, 2012
Aros Quality profit grows
2011 was a good year for Aros. Profit after financial items was 120 SEK million (17.9 US million), compared to 86 million for 2010. Sales rose to 2.15 SEK billion (374.7 US million) from 1.9 SEK million.
Net sales, totaled 2,150 SEK million an increase of 7% from the same period the preceding year, operating profit increased by 26% and earnings per share increased by 38%. . The Group's equity ratio is 63%, an increase of 7 percentage points from 2010.
At the end of last year Aros said that global market insecurity would force a reduction of employees and expected earnings for the fiscal year.
“The turbulence in international financial markets at the end of the year have revisions, and advanced delivery schedules from a number of clients in Measures to reduce as well as staff costs and other costs have been taken,” a statement by the company said.
Several important events were noted in the company's financial statement, for example:
Cabling operations were restructured with all european production now concentrated in Poland. Production als started in China mainly for the local market.
In October 2011 AQ purchased an additional 42% of the shares in the Bulgarian subsidiary AQ
Electric AD to the amount of EUR 1.06 million. The total ownership of the company now amounts to
96%.
Summary
* Net sales 2150 million (1901)
* Operating profit SEK 122 million (97)
* Net fine. items 120 M (86)
* Orders 2 105 million (2053)
* Solidity * 63% (56%)
