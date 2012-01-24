Thinfilm partners with PST

Thinfilm has announced a partnership with South African based PST Sensors to jointly develop a printed temperature sensor system that will monitor the temperature of perishable goods.

The sensor systems will work on goods such as food and pharmaceuticals and will monitor individual packages the company said. The first demonstration prototype is expected this year.



"The combination of our printed addressable memory and a PST temperature sensor creates a new category of integrated system -- inexpensive, intelligent and able to offer information on temperature on a per item basis -- something not currently possible due to manufacturing and material cost restrictions," said Davor Sutija, CEO, Thinfilm.