Ixonos lays off 150

"The demand for Ixonos' Symbian and MeeGo R&D and software development services provided for Nokia Plc has reduced significantly, and the demand is not expected to return to past levels", the company states in a press release.



The negotiations apply to all personnel in Finland, who are employed by Ixonos Plc or the Group's subsidiaries, as well as to employees in foreign offices who are employed by Finnish companies or their foreign branch offices. The actions are estimated to impact 150 people at the most.