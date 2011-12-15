Electronics Production | December 15, 2011
Interview: Jonathan Gerber, Horizon Technology
Jonathan Gerber, Vice President of Trading, Horizon Technology, says that enterprise class HDD might be hit hard over the next 60 to 90 days.
Horizon Technology, who employs Gerber, is an independent distributor that works with some of the worlds largest OEM, EMS, and after-market service providers, and has a fairly good vantage point to view the impact of recent flooding in Thailand.
”We have some pretty good information stream from the manufacturer, also from the open market and from our OEM base. We are able to play at a pretty high level with this flood right now,” he says, speaking from a phone in California.
Gerber is in charge of Horizon Technology's trading, sales and purchasing for distribution, as well as some of the company’s key relationships.
Regarding the current HDD market, Gerber says pricing has decreased compared to the worst days after flooding, but it's still high, up over 100 percent from the original pricing before the flood.
Essentially OEMs are only buying what they need.
“I think they are waiting to see what Seagate is going to do and what Western Digital is going to do. It's a game of chicken right now,” Gerber explains. “Over the past ten days it's softened up a little where the OEMs, they've bought enough products, they are now sort of sitting back and waiting to see what happens”.
Notebooks should start improving soon but Gerber can see signs that enterprise HDD might be the biggest issue over the next 60 to 90 days. Enterprise class drives require larger storage capability and a greater workload than other systems and, hence, are a higher value product.
“That's Western Digital hardest hit product… and from what we are hearing from the OEMs, Seagate is really decommitting a lot on that product,” according to Gerber.
Although suppliers may prioritize higher value enterprise HDD during the shortage, Gerber says that the production time takes longer and will be under greater stress in the coming months. “What I’m hearing from customers, it’s going to be an issue,” he says.
As a distributor, Horizon Technology has had to work in different ways to keep customers happy during the shortage.
“We've come up with creative solutions. We have a major OEM that we're allowed to take a generic drive and flash their firmware onto the drive to support them with that product. We're now able to that for service and for production”.
Lessons will be learnt from these events, across the industry, but right now Gerber thinks the most evident thing is that these types of events are unpredictable.
”It's almost virtually impossible to prepare for these things. From where we sit you have to have the proper banking and finacing in place. You have to have the talent with your team that wants to work extremely hard, you know long hours”.
”We have some pretty good information stream from the manufacturer, also from the open market and from our OEM base. We are able to play at a pretty high level with this flood right now,” he says, speaking from a phone in California.
Gerber is in charge of Horizon Technology's trading, sales and purchasing for distribution, as well as some of the company’s key relationships.
Regarding the current HDD market, Gerber says pricing has decreased compared to the worst days after flooding, but it's still high, up over 100 percent from the original pricing before the flood.
Essentially OEMs are only buying what they need.
“I think they are waiting to see what Seagate is going to do and what Western Digital is going to do. It's a game of chicken right now,” Gerber explains. “Over the past ten days it's softened up a little where the OEMs, they've bought enough products, they are now sort of sitting back and waiting to see what happens”.
Notebooks should start improving soon but Gerber can see signs that enterprise HDD might be the biggest issue over the next 60 to 90 days. Enterprise class drives require larger storage capability and a greater workload than other systems and, hence, are a higher value product.
“That's Western Digital hardest hit product… and from what we are hearing from the OEMs, Seagate is really decommitting a lot on that product,” according to Gerber.
Although suppliers may prioritize higher value enterprise HDD during the shortage, Gerber says that the production time takes longer and will be under greater stress in the coming months. “What I’m hearing from customers, it’s going to be an issue,” he says.
As a distributor, Horizon Technology has had to work in different ways to keep customers happy during the shortage.
“We've come up with creative solutions. We have a major OEM that we're allowed to take a generic drive and flash their firmware onto the drive to support them with that product. We're now able to that for service and for production”.
Lessons will be learnt from these events, across the industry, but right now Gerber thinks the most evident thing is that these types of events are unpredictable.
”It's almost virtually impossible to prepare for these things. From where we sit you have to have the proper banking and finacing in place. You have to have the talent with your team that wants to work extremely hard, you know long hours”.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments