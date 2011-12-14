Mouser expands in Germany

Mouser electronics has opened a new flagship Customer Support Center and European Marketing Headquarters in Munich, Germany.

The flagship office in Munich is the newest in Mouser’s network of European offices, located in the UK, Czech Republic, France, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.



In 2011, to date, Mouser has posted European sales gains of over 42%, with France up 75%, Spain up 57%, Sweden up 54%, the Benelux up 54%, U.K. up 48%, Italy up 41% and Germany up 40%.



“By adding more resources and staff members in Europe, we have helped drive further growth over an amazing 2010,” says Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Vice President of EMEA Business.



“We’ve seen around 42% further growth in 2011 with no slowing of this success, making us now a true player in the European market. No question about it, 2011 is proving to be another blockbuster year for Mouser, especially bearing in mind the slowing of the market after a bumper first half.”