TDK-EPC opens new factory in Spain

TDK-EPC, a group company of TDK Corporation, has opened a second factory in Málaga, Spain.

The new plant for the development and manufacture of power capacitors is located in the industrial park, Parque Tecnológico de Andalucía, and offers 6000 square meters of production space and a separate building with 1500 square meters of lab and office space.



The company has invested more than EUR 20 million in the new facility. After it is ramped up the annual sales of the factory are to reach more than EUR 50 million. In both of its factories in Málaga TDK-EPC now employs approximately 400 people.



After a transitional period of one to two years all of TDK-EPC’s activities in Málaga will be concentrated in the new factory.



The new factory will produce power capacitors that are primarily used in wind power generators and photovoltaic power plants and for the efficient transmission of energy. Power capacitors are key components, for example, in high-voltage DC (HVDC) transmission systems.



“The competence and dedication of our team here in Málaga gives us good reason for high expectations as does this cutting-edge factory, with which TDK-EPC will further improve its competitiveness,” said Klaus Ziegler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EPCOS and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TDK-EPC, during the opening ceremonies. “Málaga plays a key role in our business: the quality of the research and development activities and the broad spectrum of products that are manufactured here are a major factor in the success of our company.”









