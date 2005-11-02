Dr. Werner Faber appointed to EPCOS Management Board

Dr. Werner Faber (57) has been appointed by the Supervisory Board to the Management Board of EPCOS AG with effect from November 1, 2005.

He will hold the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Faber will also be responsible for the three divisions Surface Acoustic Wave Components, Ceramic Components, and Capacitors.



Over more than 25 years, Dr. Werner Faber has acquired extensive experience in passive electronic components. After studying physics in Aachen and gaining a doctorate in Bochum, he began his career in 1980 at the Siemens Components Group in Munich. In 1984, he was promoted to head of development of surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, taking charge of production of these products in 1986. In 1990, Faber became deputy head of SAW filter operations in the joint venture Siemens Matsushita Components.



Faber subsequently served as President of the Film Capacitors Division in Málaga, Spain, from 1996, and of the Capacitors Division in Heidenheim, Germany, from 1999. He has been in charge of the SAW Components Division of EPCOS since 2001 and, additionally, the Capacitors Division since 2004.



The appointment of Josef Unterlass to the Management Board, which expires on March 31, 2006, will not be extended. Unterlass will assume new responsibilities outside the company.