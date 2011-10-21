© Dreamstime / Thor Jorgen Udvang

Seagate: Flood has a significant impact on production levels

Seagate have made an official statement on the impact of the Thailand flood, saying it will have a "significant impact" on production levels and a substantial effect on the industry.

Seagate's statement



"Seagate's compenent and drive assembly factories in Thailand are operational, accessible to all its employees and are running at full production. As previously reported, this is not the case for some of the component suppliers. Our business priority is to work with our external component suppliers, supporting their efforts to rebuild the supply chain as quickly as possible. We expect to experience significant impact to our production levels while our supliers work to get their businesses up and running.



Given the severity of the situation and the extensive supply constraints caused by disruptions, including those described by our primary competitor, the effects on our industry are likely to be substantial and will extend over multiple quarters. As we strengthen our supply chain and optimize our output, we are engaged with customers to re-align build schedules, product mix and to reset delivery expectations".