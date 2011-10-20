ON Semi updates on Thailand Flood

Production at both affected sites in Thailand - SANYO Semiconductor operations located at the Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya and ON Semiconductor operations located in an industrial park in Bang Pa In - is suspended.

ON Semiconductor has confirmed that there remain no on-site injuries to company employees in Thailand as a result of the flooding.



The company’s SANYO Semiconductor operations located at the Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand, remain suspended.

- The company currently believes it will be unable to re-start probe, assembly and test operations at the Rojana Industrial Park for an indefinite period. The future of this site will be evaluated once the company is able to gain access to its facility.

- The company is working on options to meet its customers’ production needs by shifting production to other facilities within and outside its global ON Semiconductor manufacturing network. Certain products will be sourced from alternative assembly and test locations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2011, while more complex production transfers may take multiple quarters to be restored to full production capacity.



ON Semiconductor operations located in an industrial park in Bang Pa In, Thailand, have been suspended. Although previously unaffected, this site has recently been flooded.

- The company is working on options to meet its customers’ production needs by shifting production to other facilities within and outside its global ON Semiconductor manufacturing network.