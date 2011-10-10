PCB | October 10, 2011
Viking with successful 3Q
UK-based equipment manufacturer Viking reports on successful 3rd quarter sales. GSPK Circuits and Cambridge Circuits are among its customers.
Merlin Circuit Technology, UK have ordered 2 more wet process lines from Viking Test. One line is a dry film developer and the other is a custom chemical clean line. The lines will be installed in November 2011.
GSPK Circuits have ordered a MicroCraft MJP Jetprint direct legend printer. The system due for installation in October will greatly enhance GSPK’s manufacturing capability and flexibility to manufacture proto type and small series products.
Minnitron Circuits, Kent , UK have ordered a 16 beam laser potter from Viking. Minnitron is one of the UK’s longest established PCB manufacturing facilities and specialise n quick turn product.
Cambridge Circuits, Cambridge UK have ordered their 2nd Dry Film Laminator from Viking. Due for installation in November 2011.
In further news Viking are installing another MicroCraft Emma EMX8161 high speed tester and a fully automatic ENIG line in Europe and have just installed an AOI and a universal test system In India.
