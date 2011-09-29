© Nokia Siemens Networks Electronics Production | September 29, 2011
New cash for Nokia Siemens: EUR 1<em>bn</em>
Nokia and Siemens are each providing capital of EUR 500 million to Nokia Siemens Networks to further strengthen the company’s financial position. Furthermore, Nokia Siemens Network will also get a new Executive Chairman.
Nokia and Siemens haave appointed Jesper Ovesen as Executive Chairman of the Board of Nokia Siemens Networks, effective today.
“We are delighted to welcome Jesper to his new role,” said Nokia CEO Stephen Elop and Siemens CFO Joe Kaeser. “With a strong track record in change management, Jesper is an excellent addition to the Nokia Siemens Networks team. As Executive Chairman, he will also be responsible for strategy oversight as Nokia Siemens Networks transitions towards a strong standalone entity.
Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, who has served as Non-Executive Chairman, has elected to step down from his position as serving in a full time capacity was not possible. “We would both like to extend our sincere thanks to Olli-Pekka for his contribution and dedication to Nokia Siemens Networks,” said Nokia CEO Stephen Elop and Siemens CFO Joe Kaeser.
Commenting on his appointment, Jesper Ovesen said: “I am delighted to be joining the Nokia Siemens Networks team. Nokia Siemens Networks is an innovation leader in the industry and I look forward to supporting the company as it forges ahead in its path to sustainable long-term leadership and profitability.”As Executive Chairman, Mr Ovesen will work closely with Nokia Siemens Networks CEO Rajeev Suri and his management team in that capacity.
“We are delighted to welcome Jesper to his new role,” said Nokia CEO Stephen Elop and Siemens CFO Joe Kaeser. “With a strong track record in change management, Jesper is an excellent addition to the Nokia Siemens Networks team. As Executive Chairman, he will also be responsible for strategy oversight as Nokia Siemens Networks transitions towards a strong standalone entity.
Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, who has served as Non-Executive Chairman, has elected to step down from his position as serving in a full time capacity was not possible. “We would both like to extend our sincere thanks to Olli-Pekka for his contribution and dedication to Nokia Siemens Networks,” said Nokia CEO Stephen Elop and Siemens CFO Joe Kaeser.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments