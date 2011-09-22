Electronics Production | September 22, 2011
4.9% MoM growth for August large panel shipment
Large-size panel shipment in August 2011 reaches 59.21 million units with month-over-month (MoM) growth of 4.9% and year-over-year (YoY) growth of 14%.
From the perspective of five major applications, TV panel shipments for the China market has been driven by both Mid Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays demands: the total TV panel shipment in August reached 16.79 million units with a growth of 6.9% from last month.
With tight control over inventories among downstream customers and no excess stocks, the seasonal demands in IT market have driven monitor panel shipment in August to 16.12 million units with MoM growth of 8.5%.
The NB panel shipment has reached 16.43 million units with MoM growth of 5.1%, while the Tablet PC panel shipment has dropped to 7.06 million units with slight MoM regression of 0.5%. Netbook panel shipment has also dropped to 2.79 million units with MoM regression of 10.9%.
According to WitsView research manager, Jian-An Chen, when comparing the panel shipments for TV, monitor and NB in the first half of this year to those of the same period of last year, excluding applications with smaller ratio of panel production capacities such as Tablet PC and Netbook, the YoY variations of panel shipments of three major applications are 2%, 6% and 2% respectively. The weak global economy has significantly affected the end market demands, leading to depressed panel shipment momentum in the first half of the year.
However, in July and August, there have been two consecutive months with YoY growths of 15~20% of NB panel shipments due to gradual digestion of end market inventories and growing seasonal demands. Even though there has been YoY regressions of monthly monitor panels shipments for the first seven months of this year, this August we see the first YoY growth at 6% stimulated by seasonal demands.
In contrast, due to the relatively sluggish panel shipments in the first half of this year, originally, TV panel demands were predicted to improve in the second half of this year with the regional hot season promotions. However, there were three consecutive months of YoY regressions at -1%, -9% and -7% in June, July and August, respectively. This is an indication that hot season demands in China have not been sufficient to fill the void created by sluggish European and US markets.
The original hope for balanced market supply-demand status by Q3 with to production reductions among panel makers starting from July no longer applies, and the timing for TV panel price hitting rock bottom may have to be pushed further back.
Therefore, if the demands in Q4 were to shed any light at the end of the tunnel for the panel industry, the focus will be on the sales performances between Mid Autumn Festivals to National Day Holidays in China and on the Black Friday before Christmas in Europe and the US.
If the sluggish market condition persists, WitsView indicates that panel makers may have to increase the production reduction scale and duration to alleviate the harsh environment of panel over-supply and for panel prices to have any chance to bounce back.
With tight control over inventories among downstream customers and no excess stocks, the seasonal demands in IT market have driven monitor panel shipment in August to 16.12 million units with MoM growth of 8.5%.
The NB panel shipment has reached 16.43 million units with MoM growth of 5.1%, while the Tablet PC panel shipment has dropped to 7.06 million units with slight MoM regression of 0.5%. Netbook panel shipment has also dropped to 2.79 million units with MoM regression of 10.9%.
According to WitsView research manager, Jian-An Chen, when comparing the panel shipments for TV, monitor and NB in the first half of this year to those of the same period of last year, excluding applications with smaller ratio of panel production capacities such as Tablet PC and Netbook, the YoY variations of panel shipments of three major applications are 2%, 6% and 2% respectively. The weak global economy has significantly affected the end market demands, leading to depressed panel shipment momentum in the first half of the year.
However, in July and August, there have been two consecutive months with YoY growths of 15~20% of NB panel shipments due to gradual digestion of end market inventories and growing seasonal demands. Even though there has been YoY regressions of monthly monitor panels shipments for the first seven months of this year, this August we see the first YoY growth at 6% stimulated by seasonal demands.
In contrast, due to the relatively sluggish panel shipments in the first half of this year, originally, TV panel demands were predicted to improve in the second half of this year with the regional hot season promotions. However, there were three consecutive months of YoY regressions at -1%, -9% and -7% in June, July and August, respectively. This is an indication that hot season demands in China have not been sufficient to fill the void created by sluggish European and US markets.
The original hope for balanced market supply-demand status by Q3 with to production reductions among panel makers starting from July no longer applies, and the timing for TV panel price hitting rock bottom may have to be pushed further back.
Therefore, if the demands in Q4 were to shed any light at the end of the tunnel for the panel industry, the focus will be on the sales performances between Mid Autumn Festivals to National Day Holidays in China and on the Black Friday before Christmas in Europe and the US.
If the sluggish market condition persists, WitsView indicates that panel makers may have to increase the production reduction scale and duration to alleviate the harsh environment of panel over-supply and for panel prices to have any chance to bounce back.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments