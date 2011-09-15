Fabrinet expands Business Development Team

Fabrinet has expanded its international business development team with the appointments of Richard Vincent as vice president of North American business development and Greg Reny as senior director of business development.

Both individuals will be based in the U.S., focusing on Fabrinet's growth objectives in the region. "We are pleased to have two such seasoned business development professionals join our team," said Dr. Harpal Gill, president and COO of Fabrinet. "Richard and Greg will help us address the growing business opportunities we see in the North American market as well as strengthen our customer relationships in the region."