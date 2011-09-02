Avnet Embedded strengthen Benelux sales force

Avnet Embedded expanded its distribution operation in the Benelux region with a new structure that includes the appointment of two new industry sales and marketing professionals based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Avnet Embedded is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Theophanous as Technical Sales Engineer for the Benelux region. Michael brings a wealth of embedded computing experience to Avnet Embedded having previously worked in various capacities at Philips Electronics, BV, Advantech and most recently as Key Account Manager at Aaeon.



Further helping to shape the regions’ future strategy includes the recent appointment of Rob Smit as Business Development Manager for Displays. The newly formed team of 3 will be led by recently appointed Sales Manager for the UK & Benelux, Chris Brierley.



Chris will lead the team to implement the company’s sales and marketing strategy across the region. Commenting on his new role, Chris remarked: “I am looking forward to the new challenges that face us in the Benelux region; a solid team with a great deal of experience and technical knowledge within the industry will prove invaluable in developing the business for this region.”