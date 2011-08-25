Steve Jobs resigns as CEO of Apple

Steve Jobs has resigned as CEO, and the Board has named Tim Cook, previously Apple’s COO, as the company’s new CEO. Jobs has been elected Chairman of the Board and Cook will join the Board, effective immediately.

“The Board has complete confidence that Tim is the right person to be our next CEO,” added Levinson. “Tim’s 13 years of service to Apple have been marked by outstanding performance, and he has demonstrated remarkable talent and sound judgment in everything he does.”



Jobs submitted his resignation to the Board today and strongly recommended that the Board implement its succession plan and name Tim Cook as CEO.



Letter from Steve Jobs



To the Apple Board of Directors and the Apple Community:



I have always said if there ever came a day when I could no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple’s CEO, I would be the first to let you know. Unfortunately, that day has come.



I hereby resign as CEO of Apple. I would like to serve, if the Board sees fit, as Chairman of the Board, director and Apple employee.



As far as my successor goes, I strongly recommend that we execute our succession plan and name Tim Cook as CEO of Apple.



I believe Apple’s brightest and most innovative days are ahead of it. And I look forward to watching and contributing to its success in a new role.



I have made some of the best friends of my life at Apple, and I thank you all for the many years of being able to work alongside you.



Steve