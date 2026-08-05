Renesas Gen 3 MRDIMM chipset solutions advance performance

Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced its third-generation (Gen 3) DDR5 Multiplexed Rank Dual In-Line Memory Module (MRDIMM) chipset solutions, delivering DDR5 server-class MRDIMM speeds up to 16,000 mega transfers per second (MT/s).

The new solutions are designed to address the growing demand for higher memory bandwidth driven by artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, cloud infrastructure and accelerated compute workloads, Renesas said in a press release.

Renesas’ Gen 3 MRDIMM solutions deliver 25 percent higher memory bandwidth than its second-generation solutions, while continuing to use existing DDR5 infrastructure. As a result, server platforms can extract more performance without disruptive architectural changes.

MRDIMM Gen 3 builds on the proven MRDIMM architecture introduced with Gen 2, extending performance and preserving standard DIMM form factors and system compatibility. Gen 3 also introduces enhancements to system visibility and robustness, including Device Equalization Self-Train Mode (DESTM) Quality Indication Status, which enables users to fine-tune timing and receiver equalization training to maximize margins, the company said.

“AMD has a long history of supporting open, standards-based technologies that power data center innovation and deliver greater flexibility as AI and HPC workloads continue to evolve,” said Amit Goel, Corporate Vice President, Compute and Enterprise AI Platform Solutions Engineering, AMD. “Innovations in next-generation memory form factors such as MRDIMM and Renesas’ chipset are important to helping the industry deliver higher bandwidth, greater efficiency and continued platform scalability.”