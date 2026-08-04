Reimagine Robotics goes public with robots that ‘learn on the job’

Reimagine Robotics, an AI robotics company founded by former leaders of Google DeepMind’s Applied Robotics team, has emerged from stealth with new technology that allows robots to learn on the job.

The company is developing intelligent robots that anyone can train and use. Instead of requiring specialist programmers whenever a task or production process changes, workers can show the robot what to do, watch it attempt the task and correct it on the spot, according to a media release.

“A useful robot should be able to learn from the person doing the work,” says Jonathan Scholz, co-founder and CEO of Reimagine Robotics. “They should be able to show it a task, put it right when it makes a mistake and move on to the next problem. That is what it means for a robot to learn on the job.

Scholz added that the next stage will see another round of fundraising, expanding the team and putting robots into more workplaces.

The company is already deploying its robots in advanced manufacturing and electronics disassembly facilities. At a made-to-order plastics business, Reimagine Robotics trained its robots to tend 3D printers overnight by removing print beds, operating latches and pressing controls. The customer’s own team used the platform to automate additional stages, including washing, curing and drying, the media release said.

In a separate deployment involving the recovery of valuable critical materials from used hard drives, Reimagine Robotics worked with process engineers to develop a three-robot disassembly cell. The resulting workflow combines robots and people working together to evolve and optimise the workflow in real-time.