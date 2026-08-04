Micross to acquire AEMtec, expanding European footprint

Micross Components — a US-based provider of microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial applications and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital — has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AEMtec, a provider of complex micro- and optoelectronic modules, advanced packaging, test and assembly services for high-reliability applications, headquartered in Berlin, Germany and a portfolio company of Capiton.

The acquisition enhances Micross’ presence in continental Europe and further broadens Micross’ portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic services and products, the company said in a press release.

AEMtec specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions across the entire packaging and integration value chain — from design, prototyping and industrialization through qualification, series production and lifecycle support. AEMtec’s technology portfolio spans wafer back-end services and wafer testing, chip-on-board, flip chip, 3D integration and opto packaging, all performed in cleanroom facilities in Berlin and Dresden, Germany, and Boston, Massachusetts, the press release said.

“We are excited to welcome AEMtec to the Micross family, as their world-class expertise in advanced packaging, photonics and optoelectronics will augment our capabilities and accelerate our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” Jim Cannon, CEO of Micross, said. “AEMtec establishes our first scaled foothold in continental Europe, augmenting our existing European facilities in the United Kingdom and Denmark, and positions Micross as a leading supplier of high-reliability microelectronic products and services.”

Simon Lonergan, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said that the acquisition enhances the combined company’s strategic position in the high-reliability microelectronics market.