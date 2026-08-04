Linde wins semiconductor supply deal, to invest $1 billion in US

Linde, a UK-headquartered global supplier of industrial and specialty gases to the electronics industry, has announced that it has been awarded a new long-term agreement to supply ultra-high-purity industrial gases to one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers.

The agreement will support the expansion of the customer’s semiconductor manufacturing complex in Phoenix, Arizona. Linde will invest USD 1 billion to expand its existing on-site industrial gases complex in Phoenix, making the site one of Linde’s largest investments for an electronics customer globally, Linde said in a media release.

Under the agreement, Linde will build, own and operate two new SPECTRA air separation units (ASUs) and associated infrastructure. The new units will complement the three existing ASUs at the site.

The expansion will increase Linde’s supply of ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen and argon to support two new semiconductor fabrication facilities. The new plants will use Linde’s SPECTRA technology to deliver the purity, reliability and operating efficiency required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Separately, Linde LienHwa, Linde’s joint venture partner in Taiwan, has been selected by the same customer to supply industrial gases to new semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging facilities at multiple sites in Taiwan. Linde LienHwa plans to invest approximately USD 800 million to build, own and operate several ASUs and hydrogen production units.