ASIP breaks ground on $260 million OSAT facility in India

Hyderabad-based ASIP Technologies has broken ground on a ₹25 billion (about USD 260 million) semiconductor manufacturing facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, part of a series of projects approved by the Government of India under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The OSAT facility at Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) will have an annual production capacity of 96 million chips and serve high-growth sectors such as AI, high-performance computing, data centres and high-speed communications, according to a report by Business Standard.

The 30-acre facility is being established with an initial investment of over ₹4.6 billion (approximately USD 48 million) in partnership with South Korea-based APACT as the technology partner. ASIP plans to expand the facility with an additional investment of more than ₹20 billion (USD 210 million) to scale up its advanced semiconductor packaging operations, the report said.

“The groundbreaking ceremony of the Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) OSAT facility marks another significant milestone in India's journey towards establishing a robust and resilient semiconductor ecosystem while strengthening its integration into the global value chain,” the India Semiconductor Mission said in a post on LinkedIn.

The facility will initially commence production using wire-bond and Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array packaging technologies, with advanced 2.5D and 3D packaging capabilities to be introduced within two to three years, the Hindu reported.