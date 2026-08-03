MIRTEC opens new Dallas Sales and Demo Center

US firm MIRTEC has announced the opening of its new ‘Sales and Demo Center, Dallas’ to bring advanced inspection technology closer to North American manufacturers through hands-on demonstrations, application reviews and direct technical collaboration.

The new facility, located in Carrollton, Texas, has been established to strengthen customer support and technology access in North America, providing clients and partners with a dedicated space for hands-on product demonstrations, technical consultations, application reviews, and evaluation of MIRTEC’s advanced inspection solutions, the company said.

Through the demo center, MIRTEC aims to support faster collaboration, respond more effectively to evolving production requirements, and help manufacturers identify inspection solutions that improve quality, productivity, and process reliability.

The Texas Demo Center will showcase MIRTEC’s advanced inspection portfolio, including 3D AOI and 3D SPI systems designed to help manufacturers improve quality, increase throughput, and enhance process control. Clients will have the opportunity to experience MIRTEC’s inspection capabilities in a real-world environment and discuss how MIRTEC solutions can support their production goals.