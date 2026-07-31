Waldom appoints Jim Kaplan to Advisory Board

Waldom, a US-based online distributor of electronic components, has announced the appointment of Jim Kaplan, former President and CEO of Cornell Dubilier Electronics, to the Waldom Advisory Board.

Kaplan brings nearly four decades of leadership experience in the electronic components industry. A graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in Ceramic Engineering and an MBA from the College of William and Mary, he spent his entire 37-year career with Cornell Dubilier Electronics, serving in roles spanning engineering, manufacturing, operations, and executive leadership before becoming President and CEO, according to a media release.

As CEO for the final 20 years of his career, Kaplan guided Cornell Dubilier through a period of growth and transformation. Under his leadership, the company acquired 12 businesses, expanded to operate six North American manufacturing facilities, and became the world’s largest power capacitor company. In 2023, he successfully led the sale of Cornell Dubilier to Knowles, marking the culmination of a distinguished career, the media release said.

“Jim’s depth of industry knowledge, strategic perspective, and proven leadership make him an outstanding addition to our Advisory Board,” said Don Akery, CEO of Waldom. “His experience leading one of the industry’s most respected manufacturers, combined with his commitment to innovation and long-term growth, will provide valuable insight as Waldom continues to strengthen its position as the industry’s leading Master Distributor.”

Kaplan previously served as President of the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) and the EDS Leadership Summit Board, helping shape the future of the electronic components channel through collaboration and industry engagement.