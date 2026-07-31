Marvell to invest $250 million in India, expand Bangalore facility

Marvell Technology has announced plans to invest USD 250 million in India over the next three years to expand its capabilities across technology, talent and infrastructure, the US company said.

As part of this investment, Marvell plans to double its headcount over the next three years and is unveiling a new wing at its Bangalore office while expanding its presence in Hyderabad. The expanded footprint is expected to strengthen the company’s global innovation network, supporting the design and development of advanced semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud and data infrastructure applications, Marvell said.

“India has become a strategic hub of engineering excellence for Marvell, playing a critical role in advancing the infrastructure technologies that power the world’s leading hyperscalers and cloud providers,” said Navin Bishnoi, vice president and India country manager, at Marvell. “As we celebrate 20 years in India, we remain committed to expanding R&D investments, strengthening the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and developing the next generation of technology talent.”

Marvell established operations in Bangalore in 2006 and has since grown its India operations into the company’s second-largest R&D organization worldwide. Teams across Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad have developed deep expertise in advanced process technologies (2nm and beyond), high-speed analog IP, subsystem design, software/firmware development and end-to-end silicon development, the company said.

Marvell is also investing in India’s semiconductor ecosystem through collaborations with universities, startups, industry associations and government organizations.