IonQ receives approval to complete $1.8B acquisition of SkyWater

IonQ has received final regulatory approval to complete its USD 1.8 billion acquisition of SkyWater Technology, a US-based semiconductor foundry, according to a media release.

This transaction is expected to enable IonQ to materially accelerate its quantum computing roadmap and secure its fully scalable supply chain domestically, clearing the way for IonQ’s chip-focused approach to manufacturing new generations of its quantum computers.

Following the close of the transaction, SkyWater will continue to serve a full range of customers as a US-based semiconductor foundry, operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of IonQ under the SkyWater name. Together with IonQ’s proprietary technology and capabilities and differentiated development services, IonQ and SkyWater will serve the full quantum ecosystem, the media release said.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom.