Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increase 7.4% in Q2 2026

The SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) has reported that worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 7.4% year-on-year to 3,573 million square inches (MSI) from the 3,327 MSI recorded during the same quarter of 2025. Shipments increased 9.1% quarter-over-quarter from the 3,275 MSI recorded during the first quarter of 2026, according to a media release.

“Silicon wafer shipments maintained steady growth in the second quarter, driven by strong and increasing AI-related demand beyond advanced logic and memory to include power devices, photonics, and other markets,” said Ginji Yada, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sales and Marketing Division at SUMCO Corporation. “In addition, industrial and automotive demand is recovering, while memory price pressures are contributing to constrained PC and smartphone demand. Device manufacturers are investing heavily in capacity expansion, and silicon wafer demand growth is expected to continue.”

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epitaxial). SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry, including the development of statistics about the silicon industry.