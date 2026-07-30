UMC reports 17% increase in YoY second quarter revenue

Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported a 17% increase in Year-on-Year (YoY) second quarter revenue.

Second quarter consolidated revenue was NT$68.73 billion (USD 2.1 billion), increasing 12.6% from NT$61.04 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in 1Q26. Compared to a year ago, 2Q26 revenue increased 17.0%. Consolidated gross margin for 2Q26 was 32.5%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$42.26 billion (USD 1.3 billion), with earnings per ordinary share of NT$3.39 (about USD 0.10), the company said.

“In the second quarter, our wafer shipments increased 10.6% quarter-on-quarter, driven by strong demand in the communication and consumer segments, further improving utilization rate to 85%,” Jason Wang, CEO of UMC, said. “Revenue from our 22/28nm business continues to set record highs, with 22nm revenue representing 17.5% of second-quarter sales.”

Earlier this month, UMC announced its first mass-production delivery of 12-inch photonic ICs to a customer.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect demand momentum to remain stable across the computer, communication, and consumer segments, with shipments projected to increase by high-single digits,” Wang said. “Driven by strong demand for power management ICs, sensors, and microcontrollers, our 8-inch portfolio is seeing a strong rebound, and utilization is expected to improve significantly in the third quarter. “

Wang revealed that the company’s Board of Directors had approved a plan to expand cleanroom capacity at its Singapore P4 facility and to construct a new fab in Tainan, Taiwan.

The plan will be executed in phases and, as a result, the 2026 capital expenditure budget will be revised upward to USD 2 billion, Wang said.