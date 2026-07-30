Report: BMW aims to cut 8,000 jobs by end of 2027

BMW will offer almost half its German staff voluntary redundancy in a bid to cut 8,000 jobs by the end of 2027, according to a report by AFP.

Some 40,000 of BMW’s roughly 85,000 permanent German employees would receive the offers from October, sources told AFP.

Production line workers are, however, likely to be spared the cuts.

The plan took about six weeks to negotiate between the board and BMW’s works council.

The rise of Chinese electric cars has upended the European and German car market.

Europe’s carmakers are also finding it hard to raise capital for transitioning from petrol to electric. The impact of US tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty has made matters worse.

BMW is the latest German carmaker to announce job cuts, following similar moves by Volkswagen, Mercedes and Volkswagen-owned Audi.